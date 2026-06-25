25 Jun 2026
Webinar is supported by experts from SCOPS, Sheep Veterinary Society, the University of Edinburgh, Moredun and the BVA.
Pictured (from left) are BVA president Rob Williams, shadow Defra minister Neil Hudson, animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman, RCVS president Tim Parkin and BVNA president Sarah Holliday.
The Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA) is hosting a free webinar on the Haemonchus parasite.
Aimed at vets, SQPs and sheep farmers, the 90-minute session will be held on 29 June at 4pm.
The webinar brings together key experts from the Sustainable Control of Parasites in Sheep (SCOPS), Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS), the University of Edinburgh, Moredun and BVA.
“Haemonchus – The challenge of treatment decisions” will cover topics including understanding Haemonchus as a parasite, identifying clinical signs, using FAMACHA cards and training as a potential new tool, and applying lessons from 2025 farm case studies to treatment decision making.
RUMA Agriculture secretary general Chris Lloyd said: “The session will bring together leading voices from across animal health and sheep production to share practical insight on identifying risk, recognising disease and deciding when treatment is necessary.”
Attendees can register for free now online.