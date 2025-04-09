9 Apr 2025
New research will outline how the industry is currently working in south-east Asia and identify ways of protecting it from climate-based threats.
Image: Lucy Brunton
The RVC has outlined plans for a major new study examining the sustainability of mollusc aquaculture in south-east Asia.
The college is part of a consortium called WAVES (Working towards Adaptive and Versatile Environmental Sustainability), which involves researchers in the UK, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
The group has now been awarded £3 million in funding from UK Research and Innovation to support a transition to more sustainable production methods.
As part of the project, the RVC will lead work to record different production systems in the three countries, which it is hoped will help to shape a roadmap for sustainable expansion.
Although the industry produces around 20 million tonnes of molluscs like oysters, mussels and clams each year, that level is estimated to have dropped by almost 10% since 2000.
Lucy Brunton, RVC senior lecturer in molecular veterinary epidemiology, said: “By better understanding these threats, this research will allow us to develop tools to plan for future sustainable expansion of mollusc aquaculture that is resilient to the impacts of climate change and therefore protect food security and livelihoods in the region.”
The overall project is being led by the University of Southampton and also involves academics at three other UK universities – Newcastle, Northumbria and Stirling.
Andrew Desbois, senior lecturer in the University of Stirling’s Institute of Aquaculture, said: “Taking steps to ensure production continues in a changing climate will help to make sure these highly nutritious foods will be available to consumers in the regions where they are farmed, and around the world.”