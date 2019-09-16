You are always able to predict where the cows will be at any particular time of day. They will graze the bottom area at night and in the evening. If you go to see them in the evening, they are making their way down; go to see them in the early morning and they are slowly returning to the highest land. If you go to see them at any time in the day, they are always to be found lying comfortably on the highest fields. There is always a strong breeze up there. Obviously, flies don’t like it – the cows know that and choose to spend their days up there.