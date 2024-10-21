21 Oct
Officials claimed their new HerdPlan can improve productivity and sustainability of farm businesses as the scheme launches at BCVA Congress.
A new online platform that aims to facilitate easier health management planning for vets and farmers has been unveiled by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) researchers.
Clinicians and producers from across the UK are being urged to sign up for the HerdPlan application, which was launched during the annual BCVA Congress in Newport.
Officials claim the platform will allow the whole farm team to work together on health management issues in their herds, improving the productivity and sustainability of businesses along the way.
Foteini Manolaraki, the SRUC’s animal health planning development manager, said the scheme allows professionals to “respond to real-world challenges as they arise”.
She added: “Implementing new health protocols into your plan as they are needed, it ensures that your entire team is always aware of the latest farm health information.
“By prioritising prevention over cure, HerdPlan ultimately keeps more money on the farm and ensures that essential tasks are completed on time.”
The app, which was developed by the college’s veterinary services unit and supported by Scottish Government funding, is currently only available for use on laptop in a move that officials hope will ensure collaboration between vets and farmers.
The scheme is also intended to help make it easier for producers to comply with the requirements of accreditation schemes such as Red Tractor and Quality Meats Scotland.
Dr Manolaraki said its provisions would also help to demonstrate transparency over the care of herds, while it is hoped the scheme could pave the way for closer collaboration with schemes like the AHDB Medicines Hub in the future.
More information about the platform is available online.