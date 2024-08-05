5 Aug
The rise is the first in more than seven years as officials confirmed further annual rises would follow from next spring.
An increase of almost 30% in the rates of pay offered to official veterinarians (OVs) in Scotland has been implemented.
The move, which came into force from 1 August, is part of a package of measures that includes additional funding for training towards the qualifications required to fulfil the role.
Scottish Government officials said the fees paid to OVs were last reviewed and agreed in the spring of 2017.
Under the new arrangements, the hourly rate for OV work will rise from £79.78 to £103.63, with call-out fees increasing from £60 to £77.94.
Other increases cover per head fees for procedures including tuberculin testing, brucellosis abortions and blood sampling, plus anthrax investigations.
Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “OVs do essential work and I am pleased to announce that all rates will be increased for OVs undertaking these statutory duties.
“These rates will be subject to a cumulative inflationary increase of 29.9% and will be maintained going forward by offering an increase of around 2% annually from 1 April 2025.”
Mr Fairlie continued: “Despite the challenging fiscal environment, we have earmarked up to £50,000 for the next year in recognition of the important role OVs play in keeping our farms and food chain safe.
“This funding will also support new and existing OVs to undertake the necessary training to gain essential skills in statutory surveillance and tuberculin testing.”
The Holyrood administration said it provided funding for 39 new OVs to undertaking training for either or both courses, plus mandatory essential skills training, during the last financial year.
At present, 385 OVs are qualified to carry out statutory surveillance work in Scotland, while 351 have the qualification for tuberculin testing.