20 Mar 2025
Fifty separate infections now verified across the UK since the latest outbreak began in the autumn.
Image: © CassiOpeiaZz / Adobe Stock
New localised restrictions have been put in place in north-east Scotland following a fresh case of avian flu.
The H5N1 infection, which was confirmed in Daviot, near Inverness, late yesterday afternoon (19 March), is the second of the present outbreak in Scotland and the 50th across the UK as a whole.
A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone are now in force around the affected premises on top of the nationwide prevention zone requirements that have been in place since late January.
Among the cases confirmed since the present outbreak began in mid-November, 44 have occurred in England, with the latest being recorded in North Yorkshire on Thursday 13 March.
The other four cases were recorded in Northern Ireland, though no new infections have been confirmed since 28 February.
The only other infection recorded in Scotland so far was discovered at a site near Kirriemuir, Angus, on 10 January.