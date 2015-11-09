It is my opinion the best place to source rams is direct from the farm and, where possible, in good time before the ram is needed for work. All breeders are keen to show off their stock. One of the most important considerations is locomotion. The ram must have the ability to work and walk the fields, plus the athleticism to serve ewes. Looking at the vendor’s ram flock and the ewe flock will answer the question as to the level of lameness and condition of the flock.