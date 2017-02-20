Farmers listen to us and sometimes take our advice, but they listen with far more interest to other farmers. One of the best ways to engage them is to have a small group of farmers come in for a lunchtime or evening meeting – with food and drink as a good attraction. Take them away from the farm, so you have their attention without distraction. Have a chatty farmer, who is a SDCT convert present, and he will be the one likely to persuade others to change. You become the meeting coordinator and direct it to ensure the key points you are trying to get across are covered.