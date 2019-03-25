We received several offers of financial assistance from various sources. But, in the end, wanting to have the full freedom of independence and be accountable only to ourselves, we didn’t accept any financial help. Instead, we found a grant that enabled us to get a contribution to some of our equipment costs. The one drawback with grants is you only get the money after you’ve bought the equipment, so it made cash flow a bit awkward. However, we found ways to work around this and arranged an overdraft as a back-up. Surprisingly, it proved quite difficult to get it. The bank couldn’t see why we needed one. But we wanted one set up in advance as a precaution, so as to avoid high emergency interest rates.