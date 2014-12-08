Control

Steps other than treatment must be taken on farm and incorporated into health planning to reduce dependence on anthelmintics. A pasture risk assessment is very useful to plan where sheep should be grazed throughout the year to avoid grazing high-risk pastures where possible, for example, having young lambs on the same fields each year poses a high Nematodirus risk. Mixed grazing with cattle can reduce pasture burden, but goats and sheep should never be grazed together.