Using TTUS to detect OPA lesions is operator dependent, and significant numbers are required for operators to gain sufficient experience. However, Davies et al (2022) questioned if TTUS alone is sufficient, as they demonstrated that even with an experienced operator, an overall accuracy of only 24% was achieved and that gross postmortem examinations (which can be performed on farm) are still required. What was more promising was the fact all ewes flagged by the operator had lung pathology at postmortem, even if 76% were not due to OPA.