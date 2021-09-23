As well as its welfare implications, lameness has been identified as a hotspot for antibiotic use in the sheep sector6, with an estimated 75% of prescribed antimicrobials being used to treat lameness7. Tackling lameness was a specific industry target set out in the Targets Task Force Report 20176. While it is entirely appropriate to treat infectious causes of lameness with antibiotics, the focus of lameness control needs to shift to a holistic approach, and the report called for increased uptake of the Five-Point Plan8, which we will discuss later.