Regarding foot bathing; if best practice is followed, it can definitely play a role in the control of lameness7. Handling facilities (race and penning) have to be excellent. All sheep should remain in the bath for the recommended length of time (depending on the chemicals used and the addition of a surfactant), and all sheep are required to stand on a clean, dry and possibly hard area for at least half an hour after foot bathing. If all these measures are not in place, this practice can make the problem worse by increasing spread of the disease.