Once lameness control on the farm has been established and a robust control plan is in place, the frequency of vaccination may be reduced to a yearly vaccination at scanning time. Computer modelling of the costs of lameness suggests a cost benefit to vaccination when levels of lameness due to foot rot are greater than 2%19. In some flocks that have achieved low levels of lameness (lower than 2%) and with strict quarantine procedures, or that have become a closed flock, vaccination may not be needed on a regular basis and can be reserved for risk-based use.