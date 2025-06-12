12 Jun 2025
Free webinar for farm vets – “Breaking barriers: case studies on farmer engagement for effective parasite control” – organised by Elanco Animal Health.
A panel of practising farm vets hope to help colleagues in their engagement with farmers on the importance of effective parasite control.
The session, “Breaking barriers: case studies on farmer engagement for effective parasite control”, will be a panel discussion and Q&A session and is free to attend on Tuesday 17 June at 8pm.
Organised by Elanco Animal Health, it will be chaired by independent by sheep consultant Nerys Wright and feature a panel of vets – Dawn Bowness, farm clinical director at North Yorkshire-based Clevedale Farm Vets; John Hemingway from Shropshire Farm Vets; Kaz Strycharczyk from Black Sheep Farm Health in Northumberland; and Will Allman, director at Herefordshire-based Belmont Farm and Equine Vets.
They will share experiences and use real farm case studies to illustrate how they build relationships with sheep farmers to improve flock management.
Mrs Wright said: “In most vet practices there is someone who is keen to do sheep work, and we know farmers want a better relationship with their vet; this workshop is designed to marry the two.
“Our panel of speakers will share their tips and tricks for working successfully with sheep farmers, before discussing a pair of farm case studies where the vet and farmer worked together to successfully tackle a parasite problem.
“The webinar will provide a great opportunity to gain practical tools for initiating meaningful on-farm conversations and building rapport with sheep farmer clients.”
For more details and to register for the webinar, visit the event website.