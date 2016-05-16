Johne’s disease affects the terminal ileum and associated lymph nodes, resulting in malabsorption and protein loss. Despite infection occurring, in many cases, shortly after birth, clinical disease is not usually seen until sheep reach two years to five years old. Even when clinical disease does occur, the symptoms of chronic weight loss or poor body condition, and reduced fleece quality, may go unnoticed for a period of time prior to Johne’s disease being diagnosed. Indeed, in many cases, affected ewes may be culled out of the flock, with no diagnosis made.