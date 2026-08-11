11 Aug 2026
Senior vets and industry chiefs have joined forces to urge farmers to ‘beware’ of the risks linked to sourcing new breeding stock ahead of the main trade season.
Image © Louise McGilviray / Adobe Stock
Sheep vets and industry leaders have urged farmers to “beware” over the sourcing of new breeding stock during the current bluetongue crisis.
The plea came as official figures revealed a further 42 BTV-3 incidents have been confirmed across the UK, taking the total since the start of July to 334.
But more than 1,500 other suspected cases are currently being investigated as the National Sheep Association (NSA) and Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) warned the situation was “far worse” than currently indicated.
The two groups have issued new joint guidance to farmers ahead of the main sales season, amid the particularly severe impacts the virus has had on the species so far.
According to official Defra and APHA figures, the number of sheep affected by the virus outnumbers cattle by more than four to one.
However, the department only funds diagnostic testing for a maximum of three affected animals and reports on the ground have suggested that some farmers are seeing up to half their flocks impacted by the virus.
In a joint statement, NSA chief executive Phil Stocker and SVS president Phillipa Page said the risks from the virus had to be acknowledged despite the “unfortunate” prospect of it peaking around the busiest time for trade.
They added: “Trade is important but so is the protection of our livestock from a disease that many are finding devastating and we must find ways of being highly careful and responsible.
“We have put together this clear guidance for buyers and sellers to understand and appreciate the risks.
“The focus here is buyer beware – your decisions could impact on your own flock health and that of your neighbours.”
The guidance, which is available on both organisations’ websites, notes that fully vaccinated animals are likely to be “actively sought” by buyers and urges farmers to discuss issues related to vaccination with their private vet.
Meanwhile, Boehringer Ingelheim, whose Bultavo 3 product is one of three available vaccines for the virus, has said more supplies will be coming into the UK “soon”, though no precise timescales have been given.
Technical services manager for livestock Sioned Timothy said the company was working “urgently” with DEFRA, the VMD and other stakeholders on the issue.
She added: “We remain committed to working with our partners to help make further supplies available as quickly as possible.”