Regarding vaccinations, it is important to first consider whether the vaccines we are recommending or are currently used on farm are appropriate and being utilised to best effect. While some vaccines can only be sourced on prescription, a number are available through livestock merchants without a prescription. It is essential we, as vets, ensure all vaccines are used in the appropriate situation and are stored and administered according to manufacturers’ instructions. The key to this is a good vet/farmer relationship. Vets must have a good working knowledge of each farm under their care to ensure farmers are getting the most from their vaccines.