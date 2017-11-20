I might have told this story before, but it is an important point and, despite the intervening years, that is exactly my position today. All I want is healthy cattle and healthy badgers – it seems an altogether reasonable position to take. The minister clearly thought it was reasonable (for how long had to be another matter; I imagine her advisors gave her a tough time in the taxi). That is one of the reasons I find the views of the anti-badger cull groups frustrating. Although I have concerns about the impact badgers have on the breeding of ground-nesting birds, and on leveret and hedgehogs, the far greater concern has to be their role in the spread of TB. We can argue (and some do) they have a 50% impact, but even if it is less than 10%, that is a percentage that cannot be ignored if we are, eventually, to be clear of the problem.