The pig pen activity recorded using this technique constitutes a combination of active investigation of the enrichment toy and passive movement from pigs knocking it on passing. The toy is best located where the pigs rest – away from water, feed and dunging areas. Pigs often play with the toys while sitting or lying. In larger pens (more than 30 pigs) several enrichment toys can be spread throughout the pen, with a “spider’s web” arrangement linking them to a central activity meter. Toys should be at snout level, but kept clear of the ground to avoid soiling, as faeces makes them unattractive to pigs (Studnitz et al, 2007).