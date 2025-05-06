6 May 2025
Elanco says new syringes will be useful tool for vets needing to prescribe newer group wormer for small number of sheep.
Elanco has launched a single-dose version of its Group 4 orange wormer Zolvix.
Matt Colston, ruminant technical consultant at Elanco, said the single-dose syringes would be a useful tool for vets needing to prescribe the newer group wormer for a small number of sheep.
He said: “The new syringes will be beneficial for farmers with smaller flock numbers, or those only needing to drench a handful of sheep.”
He added: “SCOPS advice is to administer a Group 4 or 5 wormer to all incoming stock to remove worms which new sheep may be carrying. This includes those resistant to other wormer groups or species not already on farm.
“The ability for vets to dispense individual doses will encourage the responsible use of Zolvix, helping to preserve its efficacy and longevity as a highly effective anthelmintic.”
For more information on Zolvix and supply of the single-dose syringes, contact your Elanco territory manager.