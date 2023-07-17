Clostridial organisms are anaerobic, heat resistant bacilli that cause disease, predominantly via toxin production. Many species of the genus exist, causing a spectrum of diseases in both animals and man. The most significant pathogen in goats is Clostridium perfringens type D, caused by overgrowth of the organism in the gut, resulting in excess toxin production and overwhelming enterotoxaemia. This same organism causes pulpy kidney in sheep, and is a commensal at low levels in the majority of goats and sheep. All ages of goat are susceptible. The main clinical sign is diarrhoea, which is yellow-green liquid to mucoid or even haemorrhagic. It can be rapidly fatal in some, others may survive for a few days.