Vet against vet

It’s vets who have told me if there are 10 TB reactors in a herd, they might have to take 15 animals to be sure of getting the 10 they want. This is hardly an exact science is it? It’s a science that could just as easily take five and miss the 10. I think this new TB testing regime carries with it a lot of potential negatives for your profession. It will quite easily set vet against vet. The professional courtesies I alluded to of generations ago are long gone. Vets advertise now. New practices spring up. Practices amalgamate to form chains. Yet they all seem to have plenty of work, probably because the private health care of pets, which far surpasses the health care humans can expect with the NHS. I expect this TB testing will create a squabble within your profession. What will it do in the ongoing fight against bovine TB? Very little.