23 Dec 2025
Scotland’s Rural College Veterinary Services found high proportions of vitamin E and selenium deficiency and respiratory disease in calves.
Suckler cow producers have been urged to review their supplementation programmes after veterinary research revealed widespread mineral deficiencies in suckled calves.
In a review of 1,662 post-mortems of calves under six months of age conducted between 2016 and 2020, Scotland’s Rural College Veterinary Services found more than half showed signs of vitamin E and selenium deficiency, both of which are said to be vital for immunity and disease resistance.
Almost a quarter (24%) also showed evidence of respiratory disease.
It is said that there may be an even greater need for mineral supplementation this winter amid reports of variable forage quality following the summer.
Nettex technical manager Nia Williams has advised farmers to conduct pre- and post-calving mineral checks to understand the trace element status of their cows and supplement where needed.
“It’s vital farmers understand what’s happening within the herd so that any nutritional gaps can be addressed before they impact calf health,” she said. “Illness is often multi-factorial, but ensuring adequate trace element status is a key part of maintaining healthy, resilient animals.”
She recommends metabolic profiling – vets taking and assessing blood samples to assess energy, protein and mineral status – one month before the start of calving.
Mrs Williams added: “Metabolic profiling provides valuable insight into how well a ration is performing and where any shortfalls may lie. It’s especially useful when combined with forage analysis and ration testing.”
She concluded: “Trace element deficiencies are often a hidden issue on farm but addressing them can make a huge difference to animal health, performance and profitability.
“Now is the ideal time to review rations and supplementation to ensure cows and calves are getting everything they need going into winter.”