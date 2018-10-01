In Northern Ireland (NI) and the Republic of Ireland (ROI) a different strategy had been used, with the requirement to tag and test every calf born within 20 days of birth. Any animal born after 1 January 2013 must have a negative BVD virus result to move. Numbers of PIs have steadily fallen, from 11.3% in 2013 to 1.7% in 2017 in Ireland. It was noted PI retention has been a challenge, although this is reducing. Rural Development Programme-funded veterinary investigations of all herds with PIs had been available since 2017, plus restrictions on herds retaining PIs and notification of neighbours. Some financial support was available for PI removal, but reduced if this was delayed.