5 Jan 2023
Sheep Veterinary Society warns of a risk of reduced availability or increased cost for strong iodine (10%) used for navel dressing of neonatal lambs, due to production ceasing at main source in Chile.
Image © William / Adobe Stock
Farm vets and flock keepers have been issued advice ahead of the lambing period about the potential shortage of strong iodine (10%).
The product is used for navel dressing of neonatal lambs, but reduced availability or increased cost is a possibility this year due to production ceasing at the main source in Chile. Prices had already quadrupled in mid-December, according to the Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS).
Advice has been added to the SVS website and also shared by the BCVA to its members about alternatives, and important factors for vets to consider or share with flock keepers.
In particular, the advice points out that lower iodine concentrations of below 7% are “considered less effective in drying and disinfecting the navel”.
It also explains that while dressing is important, the majority of joint ill cases involve bacteria introduced via the intestinal tract or tonsils due to a heavily contaminated environment.
The advice includes ensuring a clean and dry lambing environment, and an adequate supply of quality colostrum by managing nutrition and body condition of pregnant ewes. It also reiterates that use of tetracycline antibiotic sprays or blanket systemic/oral antibiotics was not appropriate.
Alternatives to strong iodine (10%) are listed on the website, but little or no data is available on use of many of them in lambs, and little data is available for calves.
The online advice is also available as a PDF for advising farmers.