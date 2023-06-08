8 Jun
VetPartners has created the academy for a limited number of final-year vet students to join in Cornwall in July, with applications closing on 16 June.
A summer farm academy for a limited number of final-year vet students has been organised by VetPartners to help promote interest in farm practice.
The academy – which aims to provide students with practical experience from reputable vets – will be held in Cornwall from 17 to 19 July and will include free accommodation, teaching and meals.
The course has been devised by Stuart Gough, at Calweton Vets in Cornwall, who said: “The aim of providing a funded course is to open doors to those who might not consider becoming farm vets because they don’t have a farming background, lack relevant connections or have never considered it as a career option.
“Having the opportunity to access farms will also hopefully help students plan their goals for EMS.”
Places for the course are open until 16 June. Anyone interested in attending can send an email, with cover letter and CV to farmsupport@vetpartners.co.uk
Topics planned for the three days include: