Panel 2. Synthetic pyrethroids mode of action Synthetic pyrethroids are based on the naturally occurring pyrethroid produced by flowers such as chrysanthemums.

Pyrethroids are contact insecticides, so when a fly lands on treated cattle, the chemical penetrates the cuticle of the insect. The insecticidal property comes from its ability to prevent the closure of voltage-gated sodium channels in insect neuronal membranes (although they also affect the chloride and calcium channels as well), thereby disrupting electrical signalling and resulting in a paralysed insect. Very little of the chemical is absorbed through the cow‘s skin.

Care must be taken as pyrethroids are highly toxic to cats due to the lack of an enzyme that normally rapidly breaks down the chemical once in the body. The chemical is also highly toxic to aquatic animals.

Types of synthetic pyrethroid include cypermethrin, deltamethrin and permethrin. Resistance to pyrethroids has been reported, so additional use of macrocyclic lactones or combining pyrethroids with piperonyl butoxide may be required.

Prevention

The control of flies is an important prevention method for summer mastitis, with the added benefit of also helping to reduce the occurrence of infectious keratoconjunctivitis and other effects of fly worry in cows. Pour-on synthetic pyrethroids are commonly used (Panel 2), but will need regular reapplication, at least every four weeks. Pour-on solutions, however, will not provide high concentrations of active chemical around the udder, so it may be necessary to apply the product directly to the ventrum and udder area to deter flies from landing there. Pyrethroid-impregnated ear tags may also be used, but, again, their ability to reduce flies around the udder is limited.