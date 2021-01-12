12 Jan 2021
The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution wants to get at least 26,000 responses to identify physical and mental well-being issues.
Image: The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.
A large survey has been launched in England and Wales to identify how increasing challenges in farming are impacting on physical and mental well-being in the sector.
The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is hoping for at least 26,000 responses from farming people for the Big Farming Survey.
RABI chief executive Alicia Chivers said: “RABI is acutely aware of the mounting pressures in the sector. To serve our community effectively, we require a greater understanding of how these factors affect daily life, which is why we’ve launched the Big Farming Survey.
“It is vital that the voices of farming people are heard. It only takes 15 minutes to complete the questionnaire and everyone who participates will be making an important contribution.
“Setting the ambitious goal of 26,000 responses will ensure we can build the most comprehensive picture of life in agriculture today. The research will enable us to formulate more effective tools and support strategies to enhance farmer well-being now and into the future.”
The survey is in partnership with the Centre for Rural Research based at the University of Exeter and is part of a wider RABI five-year strategy to reach a wider farming audience.
The survey runs until 31 March 2021 and farm vets can direct clients to it online.