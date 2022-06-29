29 Jun 2022
Vet Sustain and VetSalus are teaming up for an inaugural online training course launching on 4 July to empower farm animal vets and paraprofessionals around the world.
A training course on sustainability aimed at farm vets and paraprofessionals is being rolled out next week.
Vet Sustain and VetSalus are teaming up to offer the online learning course “A veterinary approach to sustainable food and farming”.
The course has been designed as a self-paced, 10-module programme that is expected to take between four and six months to complete by remote learning, and participants will earn a LANTRA-accredited certification on completion.
Featuring referenced guides, quizzes, assignments and recommended reads, the course covers modules such as:
Students are expected to join a community of vet professionals from around the world on the course, with dedicated “module champions” from Vet Sustain’s food and farming working group in place to highlight ways course content can be tailored to vet work. An online forum is also being created.
Tom Warboys, vet at Synergy Farm Health, who has reviewed the course, said: “This course provides a fascinating, in-depth exploration of sustainable food production and the role practitioners hold in shaping our farming practices, both current and future.
“I found it challenging, enlightening and, above all, motivating. It enables us as farm advisors to guide clients through the many changing expectations (and opportunities) within agriculture.”
Lewis Griffiths, chair of VetSalus, said: “This new course, produced by Vet Sustain and VetSalus, provides valuable information that will greatly enhance the ability of vets to provide leadership and support their clients on their ongoing journey to improve sustainability, and become evermore regenerative within their farming operations.”
For further details, visit learn.vetsustain.org.