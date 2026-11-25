25 Nov 2026
Established in memory of former SVS president Agnes Winter, the award financially supports projects that improve sheep health, welfare and efficiency.
The Sheep Veterinary Society (SVS) has announced the inaugural winners of a new award that provides financial support for projects focused on improving sheep health, welfare and efficiency.
Joseph Angell, of Wern Vets, and Jennifer Duncan, professor of livestock health and welfare at the University of Liverpool, were crowned winners of the 2026 Agnes Winter Award.
The scholars were awarded for their project, “Developing a Treatment Protocol for Cases of Watery Mouth Disease in UK Lambs”, which aims to contribute to the development of an evidence-based approach to managing the condition.
As part of the project, the pair are running a survey for sheep farmers seeking to understand their current watery mouth disease treatment and prevention strategies.
The award was established in memory of Agnes Winter, the first female president of the SVS, who died in December last year.
SVS senior vice-president Phillipa Page said: “The executive committee were delighted to receive four very worthy projects for this inaugural award in memory of Agnes Winter.
“We were delighted to announce the winners of this award at the SVS meeting in Kilkenny alongside Agnes’s sister Ruth Grant. I am certain that Agnes would be delighted with both the commencement of a research award in her name and with the proposed project, awarded as the first recipient.
“We encourage many more sheep vets to submit project proposals in the future for this distinguished award in memory of Agnes who was respected and loved by all.”
Professor Duncan said: “We are delighted to receive this award. Agnes’ early research focused on neonatal lamb diseases, so it is particularly fitting that this project will continue her legacy by advancing research aimed at improving the health and welfare of young lambs.
“We are very grateful to the Sheep Veterinary Society for supporting this work through the Agnes Winter Research Award.”