ABSTRACT

Sweet potatoes have become a food increasingly eaten in the UK, both at home and when eating out. At times, they are offered as animal feed because of oversupply or from downgrading. Despite the name, these plants are not potatoes, but members of the Convolvulaceae family. In the UK, they have mainly been used as vegetable waste for feeding finishing beef cattle. They have been used as a replacement for potatoes, although their nutritional profile is usually slightly different.