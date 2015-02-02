I was instructed to take every foetus to Shrewsbury as soon as possible and can remember on a couple of occasions removing the foetus straight into a plastic fertiliser bag without it touching the floor and getting it into Shrewsbury still warm. A ministry nutritionist was checking everything we did to feed the cows in parallel to the veterinary work and we were given a pat on the back for how we fed them, which was okay in the scheme of things, but of little consolation. I can remember at the end of a long period of exhaustive tests that had drawn a blank, the ministry vet saying: “The best we can hope for is it goes away again.” Which is exactly what I was thinking, but without the veterinary expertise to back it up.