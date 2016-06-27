The initial use of the tags on farm requires some training for the fitting and placement, usually with the retailer. Fitting it involves fixing the body though the pinna, similar to a normal identification tag, being sure to avoid the ridge of ear cartilage and positioning the tag as close to the opening of the external auditory meatus. The temperature probe is then guided down into the ear canal using the thumb. One of the key aspects to this procedure is the position of the calf’s head, with the use of a calf halter providing ideal restraint and positioning.