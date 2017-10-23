But there were also things I could work out for myself. In seven years he had probably had more than 40 herd TB tests, and what had they achieved? Nothing. Clear tests were within that 40, but he never had clear consecutive tests. He didn’t tell me what he did with his bull calves. He had to breed all his cows to a dairy bull to try to keep numbers up. Even if he used sexed semen, in seven years that would be a lot of bull calves. He had probably euthanised them.