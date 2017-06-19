The implications of a long-term breakdown are immense. Ours has been just seven or eight months and has been a struggle. We’ve struggled to keep all the calves that have been born. They could be sold at TB markets, but at those, the younger the cattle, the lower the demand. There is a demand for bigger store cattle that only need six months or so to finish them, but bitter experience has taught me the value of calves barely covers the cost of the ear tag and the milk they drink, and the option of killing calves at birth becomes a very real one. We do not become farmers to kill healthy animals before their time, but a prolonged TB shutdown makes it inevitable and, like it or not, there is bound to be an emotional and traumatic cost to that.