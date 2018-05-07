A set sequence of events exists in any endoscopic application. For example, an LDA correction consists of preparation, setting up the optical portal, setting up the working portal, abomasocentesis and abomasopexy. It is interesting to note the first two steps are the same for an exploratory laparoscopy. The procedure is modular and easy to teach, but some find it takes time to become confident with the method, as well as familiarise themselves with the contents of the kit. For example, five sets of trocars and cannulas will be in use and, additionally, three more instruments are regularly used (Figure 7). The average trainee would need 10 cases before feeling fully confident, whereas with laparotomic approaches or bloodless corrections, this number may only be 5.