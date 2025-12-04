4 Dec 2025
Tests continue as more animals affected by NI bluetongue case
More than 40 more cattle are now suspected to have contracted the BTV-3 virus strain in the first case to be recorded on the island of Ireland.
Image: Aha-Soft / Adobe Stock
Dozens more animals are now suspected to have been affected by bluetongue in the first confirmed case of the virus in Northern Ireland.
Tests are now set to take place on other farms within the 20 kilometre Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) set up around the affected site in County Down following the latest DAERA update yesterday, 3 December.
After two cattle were found to have the BTV-3 strain at the weekend, officials now say a further 44 animals are suspected to have been affected.
Possible spread
Northern Ireland CVO Brian Dooher appealed for farmers to stick “rigidly” to the TCZ restrictions and work with the department as efforts to establish the extent of the outbreak continue.
He said: “While the affected farm remains restricted, the Temporary Control Zone will also remain in place to limit any possible spread to or from other holdings.
“The focus of DAERA vets is now on surveillance testing of herds within the 20km Temporary Control Zone to ascertain if there has been further infection in livestock outside the holding.”
Agriculture minister Andrew Muir said he had also held talks with farmers’ leaders and his counterpart in the Republic of Ireland amid the potential implications for farmers on both sides of the border.
Serious threat
He added: “It is important that I reiterate that bluetongue poses no threat to public health nor to food safety.
“It is spread by midges and recent surveillance has identified active midges in the locality. However, given the impact on farm animals, it is a threat we must take seriously.”
The developments came as attendees at the AHDB’s latest bluetongue webinar were told there are currently good stock levels for all three of the BTV-3 vaccines available in the UK.