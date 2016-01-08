In a study conducted in North America the authors found an association between milk production and closure of the teat canal. At the end of the first six weeks of the dry period, 47% of quarters from cows producing 21kg or more were still classified as open compared with only 19% of quarters from cows producing less than 21kg. Observations of the dynamics of the teat canal closure for a group of 756 dairy cows after dry-off were also reported in a New Zealand study. The investigators demonstrated that 50% of teats were still open at day seven after drying off.