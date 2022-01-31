It can be helpful to investigate data by lactation group to see whether differences exist. For example, heifers may be struggling to access feed or cubicle space to lie down due to bullying or overstocking, leading to the problem occurring more frequently in that group. Similarly, it may be that the problems are occurring more frequently in the older cows or the highest yielders, which are using a lot of calcium early in the lactation – so checking tag numbers will help identify any patterns.