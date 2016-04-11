TB Advantage

The AHDB Dairy board has come up with TB Advantage, and good for it. TB Advantage gives farmers the opportunity to breed cows with a resistance to TB. By using the data from animals that react to the official bTB skin test, it is possible to establish which bloodlines are more resistant. The resistance, or otherwise, is expressed on a scale of +3 to -3. The range of the scale is, therefore, 6 per cent, which translates to a difference of 6 cases per 100 cattle between bulls at either end of the scale.