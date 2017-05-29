ABSTRACT

Ticks are a complex group of ectoparasites considered the most important vector of pathogens in the northern hemisphere. Control of ticks in companion animals (dogs and cats) is essential – not only to maintain the health and welfare of the animal, but also to protect people from tick infestation and the potential transmission of serious zoonotic infections. A large number of effective acaricides are already available; however, optimal management of ticks is a task that has always been difficult to accomplish. This is due to many variables, including the large number and ecological complexity of tick-borne pathogens, the geographic expansion of the tick vectors, the broad range of reservoir hosts, and limitations associated with diagnosis and treatment of tick-borne pathogens.