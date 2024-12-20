20 Dec
The incident near Beverley is the 12th case to be confirmed in England since early November.
Further avian influenza restrictions have been introduced following the detection of a fresh case in East Yorkshire.
A 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone (CBMCZ) has been set up around the site of the latest case, which was confirmed yesterday (19 December), near Beverley.
Officials said all of the affected birds on the site of the new infection will be culled.
Under the terms of the declaration, bird keepers within the CBMCZ are required to keep records of poultry and egg movements, as well as visitors to their premises.
They are also required to house birds or keep them isolated where a veterinary inspector deems housing either impractical or significantly harmful to bird welfare.
Eleven cases of the H5N1 virus strain have now been confirmed in England since the present outbreak began last month, plus one H5N5 incident.
The whole of East Yorkshire, plus Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk, were placed in a restricted zone for avian flu earlier this week.
However, disease restrictions around a site in Cornwall, where the virus was detected last month, have now been lifted.