21 Sept
Young vet of the year named at 10th annual awards celebrating the best of the British dairy industry.
Tom Warboys of Synergy Farm Vets has been crowned Young Dairy Vet of the Year at the annual Cream Awards in London.
Held in the five-star Grosvenor Park Hotel on Park Lane, the awards have been running for 10 years as a celebration of the best of the British dairy industry.
Numerous gongs were handed out in front of more than 350 finalists and guests at the glittering ceremony, with the Virbac-sponsored young vet prize the most coveted category.
And it was 30 year-old Dr Warboys who took the honours, with the judging panel impressed by his use of data in herd health planning, as well as his work in partnership with clients to promote disease prevention and profitability.
Dr Warboys graduated from the RVC in 2017 and joined Synergy Farm Health full-time in 2018 after completing his postgraduate diploma with the RVC and is an accredited BCVA bTB and Johne’s disease advisor.
Nominated by his practice, he is described as being a dedicated caring professional who is passionate about sustainability with a keen sense of his clients’ future needs.
He said: “It was a privilege to be a part of the awards and to see farmers and businesses acknowledged – farmers don’t always get the recognition they deserve and seeing British dairying showcased was amazing.
“I hope winning is reward for the time and effort colleagues at Synergy put into young vets, too, and that I can put it to good use supporting clients and working with other organisations within the dairy industry.“
Runner-up was Charlie Mays, of LLM Vets, who impressed the judges for the work he does with clients to make effective changes on farm towards preventive health care.
Dr Mays also carries out a range of roles that encompass all aspects of calf health monitoring and was lead vet in establishing a new branch of LLM opening in south Derbyshire.
Speaking after the ceremony, Virbac product manager for farm and equine UK Sabrina Jordan said: “Virbac has been supporting dairy vets with products and services for more than 50 years and recognises the commitment of young dairy vets to the profession.
“The standard of nominations into this category was outstanding, and our winner and highly commended nominees are a true credit to the veterinary profession; both are shining lights of the future.”