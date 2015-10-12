12 Oct
Nematode parasites are among the most important production-limiting diseases of ruminant livestock worldwide.
In UK sheep flocks, Teladorsagia circumcincta, Haemonchus contortus, Trichostrongylus vitrinus/colubriformis and Nematodirus battus are of particular relevance.
These parasites cause a range of diseases in their hosts – from diarrhoea to anaemia – and cause significant economic losses to farmers in terms of reduced production and treatment costs, as well as being a major welfare issue for the infected animals. They also reduce production efficiency, thereby raising food prices and damaging the environment.
Our understanding of the biology and epidemiology of nematode parasites as a basis for their planned control is based mostly on work undertaken using conventional parasitological tools, in particular faecal egg counts (FECs). FECs provide valid information about the presence of patent nematode infections, but the value of information concerning numbers of eggs per gram (epg) of faeces is limited by the subjectivity of their interpretation. FECs are a ratio of numbers of eggs to weight of faeces, hence their interpretation depends on knowledge of the relative faecal dry matter content, feed intake and the manner in which the animals were fed at the time of sampling.
In turn, the faecal dry matter may be influenced by host responses to nematode parasitism (Colditz, 2008), altering the epg ratio, but with no overall effect on the total number of eggs shed.
It is also necessary to consider the variation of egg production in relation to the numbers and pathogenicity of adult female nematodes of different species and temporal host regulatory influences on egg production of female nematodes (Stear et al, 1995).
The eggs of Teladorsagia, Haemonchus, Trichostrongylus and Cooperia are not easily distinguishable without resorting to morphometric analysis, fluorescent agglutinin staining for Haemonchus, or coprocultures to yield third stage larvae (L3) morphological identification (Crilly and Sargison, 2015).
The main applications of FECs and conventional speciation methods are the diagnosis of nematode parasitism during the investigation of disease or suboptimal productivity, and monitoring of nematode management over time (Sargison, 2013). Within these contexts, FECs must be interpreted in conjunction with knowledge of farm management, parasite control practices, judgement of the parasites that are likely to be present, and knowledge of climate and local geography.
The aims of nematode control are to limit host infective larval challenge to a level that does not inhibit performance or welfare while at the same time enabling the development of immunity. Nematode control is compromised by the parasites’ adaptation to climatic and management changes and previous irresponsible use of anthelmintic drugs.
Nematode parasites have large genomes, with large numbers of genes and extraordinarily high levels of polymorphism and high biotic potential. The latest assembly of the H contortus genome is about 320mb, with about 22,000 protein-coding genes (Laing et al, 2013), while each female can shed more than 4,000 eggs per day.
These parasites will inevitably evolve in response to both favourable and hostile conditions afforded by effects of climatic or management changes on free-living stages and exposure of parasitic stages to anthelmintic drugs, respectively.
Suboptimal sheep productivity due to nematode parasites has become common in UK sheep flocks during recent years, despite the adoption of previously highly successful control programmes involving the use of anthelmintics.
Clinical investigation of these problems and parasitological monitoring show nematode parasite epidemiology now differs from the conventional perspective in various aspects, giving rise to often unexpected scenarios such as spring teladorsagiosis in young lambs caused by high levels of overwintered infective larvae on pasture (Sargison et al, 2002), autumn nematodirosis due to the prolonged survival of third stage larvae in particular environmental niches (Sargison et al, 2012), of changes in the parasite’s critical hatching requirements (Van Dijk and Morgan, 2010) and haemonchosis associated with development of free-living stages of the parasite during warmer-than-normal autumn and spring months (Sargison et al, 2007).
The epidemiology of the parasites has changed due to a combination of interacting factors, including new strategies in farm and grazing management caused by the changing economics of sheep production, the evolution of host immune mechanisms in response to infective larval challenge, parasite evolution and microclimatic and macroclimatic variation (Kenyon et al, 2009a; Van Dijk et al, 2010; Morgan and Van Dijk, 2012). Consequently, the nature and timing of prescriptive nematode evasive management or anthelmintic treatments may be inappropriate.
A significant net effect of these factors has been the inevitable emergence of anthelmintic resistance. Nematode control is therefore unsustainable and the challenge facing UK sheep farmers is to ensure current measures enable economically viable sheep production for long enough to allow for the development of new strategies before existing methods eventually fail altogether.
While fully sustainable nematode control is not achievable, acceptable compromises based on an improved understanding of the parasites’ biology and detailed relevant knowledge of individual farming systems are achievable.
Advances are needed in these areas to validate the interpretation of the relationships between pasture contamination, the availability of infective larvae on pasture and the accumulation of infection in sheep.
Planned investigation involving FECs and monitoring of animal performance is important to identify and understand those conditions, management practices, aspects of parasite biology and parasite population genetics that have been adopted or have arisen to enable sustainable productivity, for example, in the face of anthelmintic resistance. Thus, iterative sheep flock health planning is an essential first step towards sustainable nematode control.
Following reports of T circumcincta resistance to benzimidazole, imidazothiazole and macrocyclic lactone anthelmintic groups (Sargison et al, 2001; Sargison et al, 2010), the UK sheep industry has recognised the potential threat to future health and profitability and acknowledged the need for management combining effective nematode control with minimal further selection for resistance.
Advice is based on the premise that alleles conferring anthelmintic resistance are already present in most sheep flocks. This can be summarised as:
This advice is based on theoretical principles, therefore its validity is unknown. Nevertheless, in the absence of contradictory research findings concerning the population genetics of resistant nematodes, the recommendations are pragmatic and considerable effort has been placed on their dissemination to farmers. Unfortunately, farmer uptake of some of these recommendations has been poor, in part due to the complexity and impracticality of what have been perceived as being mixed and unproven messages concerning the timing and frequency of anthelmintic drug treatments.
The focus of veterinary nematode parasite control in intensively managed sheep flocks has moved away from attempts to eliminate parasite populations, towards adopting management and anthelmintic drug treatment strategies aimed at maintaining adequate health standards in the face of a low level of challenge. These include evasive grazing management and strategic drug treatments targeted towards individual animals (Greer et al, 2009; Kenyon et al, 2009b; Busin et al, 2014) while leaving others untreated as a source of refugia (Van Wyk, 2001).
In summary, the theoretical principle underpinning this concept is once the numbers of parasite stages in a refuge from drug exposure (in refugia, either in the environment, or as hypobiotic stages within their host) are reduced to a low level, then the progeny of parasites surviving treatment of their hosts contribute to a significant proportion of the subsequent total parasite population.
Thus, if the parasites survive treatment due to being genetically drug resistant, the frequency of resistant nematodes in the total population increases, followed by an increase in the size of the parasite population as subsequent anthelmintic treatments are ineffective, and eventually leading to disease outbreaks that cannot be controlled using anthelmintic drugs.
While FECs have been pivotal to our understanding of changes in nematode parasite epidemiology, the real challenge is to prevent production loss in the face of inevitable parasite evolution.
Parasites will adapt to effects of changing biotopes on their free-living stages and adverse conditions, such as anthelmintic drug exposure, for their parasitic stages. Conventional parasitological tools are inadequate as a basis for understanding the effects of climate and management on population genetics of the different parasite species. There is a need to integrate genomic research into clinical veterinary medicine to identify the molecular basis and population genetics of changing parasite epidemiology and inform effective management solutions (Kotze et al, 2014).
Anthelmintic resistance poses a major threat to food security, yet our understanding of the mechanisms of resistance in parasitic nematodes is limited. Methods for detecting resistant parasites, such as the faecal egg count reduction test (FECRT) and in vitro bioassays (Coles et al, 2006), are not sensitive enough to allow early detection and analysis of the extent of the problem that is needed to understand the origins and spread of resistance (Kaplan and Vidyashankar, 2012).
Consequently, recommendations based on theoretical principles aimed at reducing the spread of anthelmintic resistance cannot be evaluated. More sensitive molecular methods are required to detect resistant nematodes and understand the genomic basis and population genetics of resistance.
The availability of a high quality H contortus genome assembly affords exciting opportunities to investigate patterns of selection across the entire genome (Gilleard, 2013).
H contortus is an appropriate model nematode parasite for genomic and genetic approaches to identify loci conferring anthelmintic resistance due to:
Population genomics approaches can now be employed to identify genes determining complex phenotypes of relevance to nematode survival. This will enable identification of molecular markers of anthelmintic resistance and candidates for novel nematode control methods.
The next steps are to undertake genome improvement through creation of a genetic linkage map. The provision of genome-wide population genetic markers will enable analysis of genetic crosses between anthelmintic-resistant and susceptible nematode populations (Redman et al, 2012).
UK sheep production will inevitably become uneconomical if it continues to depend on conventional evasive management and use of pharmaceutical treatments to suppress the size of the infective nematode larval challenge.
Research is also focused on hidden antigen vaccine development in H contortus (http://barbervax.com.au/), host selection for resistance or resilience (Bishop and Stear, 2003), use of bioactive forages (Kyriazakis and Houdijk, 2012) and improved diagnostic tests (Gasser, 2001) as alternative adjuncts to longer-term nematode control strategies.