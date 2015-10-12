Our understanding of the biology and epidemiology of nematode parasites as a basis for their planned control is based mostly on work undertaken using conventional parasitological tools, in particular faecal egg counts (FECs). FECs provide valid information about the presence of patent nematode infections, but the value of information concerning numbers of eggs per gram (epg) of faeces is limited by the subjectivity of their interpretation. FECs are a ratio of numbers of eggs to weight of faeces, hence their interpretation depends on knowledge of the relative faecal dry matter content, feed intake and the manner in which the animals were fed at the time of sampling.