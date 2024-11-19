19 Nov
The association’s new Young Vet of the Year said he was “stunned” even to be nominated after collecting the prize during the London ceremony.
A Derbyshire-based vet says he hopes to inspire other clinicians facing challenges after he was named as the BVA’s Young Vet of the Year for 2024.
David Charles said he was “stunned to even be nominated” after collecting the prize at the group’s inaugural annual awards dinner on Thursday 14 November.
Having been forced to give up full-time clinical practice following serious injuries sustained in a road collision, Dr Charles set up his own consultancy and now works for NoBACZ Healthcare as their international business development manager.
He congratulated his fellow finalists, Clio Rudgard-Redsell and Rose Thompson-Turcotte, on their shortlisting for the award.
Dr Charles added: “I hope to do this award justice and to inspire other young vets who may also be going through difficult times to rise to the challenge and embrace the varied opportunities our profession offers.”
Elsewhere, Dogs Trust veterinary director Paula Boyden described herself as “truly humbled” to receive the association’s Chiron award for outstanding service.
Dr Boyden, a 1992 RVC graduate, has been with the charity since 2010 and is also well known for her work with the Links Group, which highlights the connections between the abuse of animals and people.
She said: “I’m incredibly privileged to have worked with some amazing people in the veterinary and welfare sectors. This award is a reflection of their dedication and hard work.”
Meanwhile, the Dalrymple-Champneys Cup and Medal for the advancement of veterinary science were awarded to Eddie Clutton, who was head of veterinary anaesthesia at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies for 25 years until 2015.
He said the award had provoked similar emotions to getting the grades needed to go to the University of Liverpool School of Veterinary Science nearly 50 years ago, adding: “It’s a mixture of amazement, disbelief, relief and elation – but it’s mainly gratitude.”
The ceremony, held in Canary Wharf during the annual London Vet Show, also featured presentations of the association’s second annual Wellbeing Awards for veterinary workplaces, supported by MSD Animal Health.
Axe Valley Large Animal Vets, based in Cheddar, Somerset, collected the award for small and medium practices with up to 25 employees, while Old Golf House Vets in Thetford, Norfolk, was announced as the winner in the large practice category.
Elsewhere, the University of Central Lancashire School of Veterinary Medicine received the award for non-clinical workplaces.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the winning workplaces were “truly exceptional” and “stood out for going the extra mile to support their teams”.