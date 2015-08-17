Sample selection needs to be a choice based on the experience of the operator and also a knowledge of the limitations of the information obtained. That is, if you are looking to confirm a diagnosis of copper deficiency, then bloods may be appropriate and approximately six will suffice. However, if looking at serum selenium, 10 to 15 samples may be more appropriate due to herd variations and sample variability. If using GPx, however, six may be sufficient, but understanding this is a historical view. In the author’s opinion, assessment of trace elements status in otherwise healthy animals to ascertain adequacy rather than to confirm deficiency, necessitates liver biopsy samples. Sampling of animals going for culling is not ideal as they are being culled for a reason, therefore are not representative of the herd.