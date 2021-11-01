1 Nov 2021
NOAH has teamed up with Lantra to deliver Animal Medicines Best Practice training to farmers to ensure they meet requirements coming in today.
Image © pressmaster / Adobe Stock
Trade representative NOAH has teamed up with Lantra to offer farmers medicine training so they comply with new standards in the Red Tractor assurance scheme.
Completion of medicines training is a requirement of the scheme from today (1 November) for beef, sheep and pig producers, and the two organisations have teamed up to offer the Animal Medicines Best Practice (AMBP) training course to help them meet it.
The AMBP programme provides affordable training on responsible and safe use of medicines, including species-specific modules, and proved useful when a similar requirement was introduced to the dairy sector in 2019. Almost 800 farmers from all sectors have already used the programme since it was launched in 2018.
Easy to access and designed to allow farmers to complete it at their own pace, the training covers hot topic areas including antibiotics.
NOAH chief executive Dawn Howard said: “Years of collaborative work, focused on the responsible use of antibiotics, has shown how livestock sectors can achieve ambitious targets and reduce the need to treat while maintaining the health and welfare of livestock.
“As we move towards the long-term sustainable use of antibiotics, these new Red Tractor training requirements will help demonstrate how farmers are supplying high-quality, nutritious and safe food from our farmed animals, and will support them as they produce this food from healthy animals, more sustainably.”
More on the AMBP training is available online.