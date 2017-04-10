Pots and collection apparatus are sterile, and meticulous procedures are in place to prevent contamination (Figure 6). Often, the processing laboratory is not attached to the collection centre, but can be hundreds of miles away. The COCs are collected into the media. The media containing the collected COCs is then searched under the microscope and the COCs transferred to the maturation media in test tubes. Up to 10 oocytes are placed into each tube and transported via a portable vial incubator (Figure 7).