The economic climate in the UK challenges the viability of OPU/IVFEP, but it remains a successful method for genetic improvement and will be used by elite producers to enhance their superior genetic lines. Looking ahead, this technology could be used to easily generate large numbers of embryos of a given genomic score to establish new elite herds – either in their country of origin or abroad. In several other countries, commercial in vitro fertilisation facilities are already being employed by embryo transfer vets and bovine genetic companies.